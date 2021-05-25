Israel appoints new Mossad chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday a new head of the Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, a key post in the Jewish state’s defence from outside threats, especially arch-rival Iran.
Barnea, 56, who served as a combat soldier in the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit, joined Mossad in 1996. He served from 2019 as the deputy head, according to Netanyahu’s office.
In a ceremony marking the new appointment, Netanyahu hinted at steps Israel could take to thwart Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Global powers have been meeting in Vienna since early April in a bid to bring Washington back to the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran, which the US left in 2018.
The withdrawal under then president Donald Trump and re-imposition of sanctions led to Iran stepping up its nuclear activities.