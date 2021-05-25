Son to lead South Korea in World Cup qualifiers

SEOUL: Tottenham Hotspur’s prolific striker Son Heung-min was named Monday to lead a 28-strong South Korea squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Fixtures in Asia’s eight qualifying groups for the 2022 finals in Qatar will be completed at centralised venues next month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The remaining Group H matches will all take place in South Korea, with the Taeguk Warriors — who have qualified for nine successive World Cups — facing Turkmenistan, Sri Lanka and Lebanon but not North Korea, who were part of the group, but pulled out earlier this month citing coronavirus fears.

Son, 28, has scored more Premier League goals than any other Asian player in history. He found the net 22 times in all competitions for Spurs in the season that ended on Sunday, 17 of them coming in the league.