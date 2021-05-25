Afridi, Naseem out of PSL

LAHORE/KARACHI: Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi and young pace sensation Naseem Shah will not be able to take part in the Abu Dhabi phase of the HBL Pakistan Super League VI.

While Afridi picked up an injury during training, Naseem was thrown out of the competition after he presented an old Covid-19 test report. Afridi, part of Multan Sultans, was training in Karachi when he experienced pain in his lower back following which he was examined by a doctor who advised him a complete rest.

Afridi, who appeared in Sultans’ four Karachi-leg matches, has been replaced by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s left-arm-spinner Asif Afridi who will join the Sultans squad in Abu Dhabi.

Afridi said: “While training for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League 6, I felt lower back pain and had to consult a doctor. Unfortunately I have been advised to rest and can no longer accompany my team Multan Sultans for the Abu Dhabi-leg.

“I am disappointed that I would be sitting out of the tournament, but my best wishes, support and prayers are with the team to take the trophy.”

Naseem, who was to play for Quetta Gladiators, was released from isolation in Lahore after he breached the protocols for departure from Pakistan by arriving at the designated hotel with a non-compliant RT-PCR test result. As such, the fast bowler will not be travelling to Abu Dhabi on May 26 and is now out of the competition.

As per the Covid-19 protocols for the remaining HBL Pakistan Super League 6 matches, all those traveling through chartered flights from Karachi and Lahore were directed to assemble at the team hotels in Karachi and Lahore on 24 May with negative reports of PCR tests taken not more than 48 hours prior to arrival at the hotel.

However, Naseem presented a PCR report from a test that was conducted on May 18. Upon submission of the report, he was placed into isolation on a separate floor before being released. The decision was made by a three-member panel on the recommendation of the independent Medical Advisory Panel for PSL.

Babar Hamid, Director – Commercial and head of HBL PSL 6, said: “The PCB doesn’t take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision.

“This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations.

“All participating in the tournament must understand that these protocols have been put in place for the health and safety of all involved as well for the integrity and credibility of the event and the PCB,” he added.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United have roped in left-handed batsman Umar Amin and West Indies opener Brandon King. The latest additions mean they have now have a complete 20-player squad. Peshawar Zalmi have added Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Sameen Gul and Khalid Usman as reserve players in their squad.