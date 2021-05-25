1.2kg gold, Rs8.5m cash â€˜stolenâ€™ in suspicious Clifton heist

Unidentified suspects allegedly stole 1.2 kilogrammes of gold and Rs8.5 million in cash from a jewellery shop in Karachiâ€™s upmarket Clifton neighbourhood in the early hours of Monday in what appears to be the monthâ€™s second suspicious heist in the city.

The owner of the shop, which is located in the Teen Talwar area, claimed that the suspects used cutters to break in and made off with over 1.2kg of gold and Rs8.5 million in cash. According to the initial police investigation, nine CCTV cameras are installed at the shop but none of them is working. Police have collected fingerprints from the shop and initiated further investigation.

SHO Shabbir Haider said that the shop owner, namely Yasin, claimed that he had found the locks on the shutter broken after reaching the shop at noon on Monday. Police was informed about the incident at around 3pm. Officials said that they found the locks on the shutter and the locker inside the shop broken, but the whole incident appears to be suspicious. In the first week of May, in the case of what appeared to be one of the biggest robberies of the year in the city, police had arrested the co-owner of a jewellery shop for planning the alleged robbery himself to pay off his debts.

The jewellery shop, also located in the Teen Talwar area, had been robbed a couple of days before the manâ€™s arrest. The co-owner, namely Asif, had earlier claimed that robbers used cutters to break into the shop and made off with 10kg to 12kg of gold.

During the course of investigation, the police found Asif to be involved in suspicious actions hours before the incident, as footage showed him disconnecting the CCTV cameras and removing the cloth from the gold items at the shop.