PTA issues directives for CMOs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday directed Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to send mandatory confirmation messages to their consumers to get explicit consent for opting in or activation of value-added services, a statement said.

CMOs have further been directed to submit compliance report within three weeks from issuance of the order. PTA received complaints from consumers that value-added services, including third party content / games, were sometimes activated by mobile operators without prior consent of consumers. PTA has taken serious notice of such complaints as activation of any value-added services without explicit consent of consumers is violation of Clause 9 (3) (vii) of “Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2009”. “This step is expected to provide great relief to mobile consumers. PTA is committed to protect the interests of users of telecommunication services in Pakistan,” the statement added.