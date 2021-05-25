Rupee weakens

KARACHI: The rupee ended lower on Monday on persistent dollar demand from importers and dealers said they expected the local currency to weaken further in the coming days.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 153.70 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 153.36. It fell 0.22 percent during the session. In the open market, the rupee ended at 154.60 against the dollar. It had settled at 154.30 on Friday.

“There is a [dollar] demand seen in the market, which dragged the rupee down,” a foreign exchange dealer said. “Importers are aggressively buying in the market, as they want to meet their obligations before the end of the current fiscal year, ending June 30, 2021,” he added.

Outflows were higher, due to higher import payments, whereas exports and remittances were mostly materialised before the Eid holidays. Most dealers expect 153.90 support level for the rupee and it is to be tested at 154 levels this week. There are some foreign debt repayments scheduled for the next week, so the rupee is likely to trade around 155 by the end of June.

The local currency is expected to come under more pressure in case of any increase in the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER). It (REER) was recorded at 97.2 in February and 100.5 in March, respectively.