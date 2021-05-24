CDA chairman inspects development work

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed Sunday visited various parts of the federal capital to check development and rehabilitation work relating to parks, roads, water supply, sanitation and sewerage system.The CDA chairman visited Srinagar Highway, Sector I-10 and steel market of I-10/3 to inspect the progress on various development and rehabilitation works.During the visit, he directed to increase the number of garbage trolleys.