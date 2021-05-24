One more dies from COVID-19, 220 more infected

ISLAMABAD: Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory died of the illness though the virus did not claim any life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 220 new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that took the total number of patients so far registered from the region to well over 104,000.

It is important that to date, a total of 1,689 patients have lost their lives due to COVD-19 from the twin cities. As many as 745 patients have died of the illness from the federal capital and 944 from Rawalpindi since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that confirmation of 220 new patients from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally from the region to 104,203.

According to details, as many as 156 new patients have been reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally to 80,312 of which 71,939 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 7628 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 64 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the district to 23,891 of which 22,155 patients have recovered from the illness.

On Sunday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 792 of which 53 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 739 were in home isolation.