6 Taliban killed in Afghan army airstrikes

KABU: At least six Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded after the Afghan Air Force (AAF) launched airstrikes in the eastern Logar province, the military confirmed on Sunday. “The AAF strikes were conducted in Mohammad Agha and Baraki Barak districts of Logar province, about 60 km south of Kabul on Saturday. “Among the killed was a local Taliban leader,” the army’s 203 Thunder Military Corps said in a statement. The precise strikes were launched based on confirmed intelligence tips, the statement said, adding that no civilian was affected during the raids.