Judicial panel demanded to probe Ring Road scandal

RAWALPINDI: The persons affected by the Ring Road have demanded the government to form a judicial penal or parliamentary commission to investigate this mega scandal because they will not rely on NAB, FIA, Police, Anti-Corruption or any other management committee in this issue.

In a press conference held here at the Rawalpindi Press Club on Sunday, the affected people urged the government to immediately get resignations of all MNAs and MPAs from Rawalpindi to Attock and start an investigation against them. They also demanded to immediately arrest former commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Mohammad Mehmood and RDA's Waseem Tabish because they were the front men of the Qabza mafia and political personalities from Rawalpindi to Attock.

Both the officers know the names of all MNAs and MPAs who pressurised them to do wrong in this public welfare project.

The Ring Road Action Committee (RRAC) President, Abdul Aziz Kiani, Coordinators Syed Fayyaz Hussain Gillani, Malik Muhammad Nadeem, Muhammad Miskeen and several other affected people, during the press conference demanded of the government to make them a party in this scandal because they are the genuine stakeholders.

The Qabza mafia with full cooperation of the government officials and elected PTI politicians is trying to grab their land, they said.

They declared it the ‘Wrong Road’ rather ‘Ring Road’ due to corruption. They have demanded to make a new map of the Ring Road Project if the government wanted to make it otherwise they will not allow to start this project with the previous map.

They thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took notice of this scandal. They said that the commissioner and the deputy commissioner-level officers could not do anything without the backing of the MNAs and MPAs.