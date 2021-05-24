Govt won’t let Shehbaz flee country in any case: Gill

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President Shehbaz Sharif is a guarantor of Nawaz Sharif, and the government has decided that he will not be allowed to flee the country in any case.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill while talking to the media, here on Sunday.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a dead horse. He said the government was committed to hitting the looters and plunderers hard.

Responding to a question as to why Nawaz Sharif was not being brought back to Pakistan through Interpol, he said “we have already started working on it”.

He said the Sharif family was in the habit of bringing bad name to the benefactors and supporters. The nation voted Nawaz Sharif to power, but he gave them the gift of price-hike and heavy burden of foreign loans. Similarly, he was once a blue-eyed person of the establishment, but now he was opposing it by tooth and nail, he added.

Gill said Imran Khan took over the power in very difficult situation. He was mandated to give deterrent punishment to looters and plunderers, and sincere efforts of Imran Khan had saved Pakistan from economic collapse despite corona-related lockdowns.

“We are expecting 4 per cent growth rate this year, which is indicative of the fact that economy was on the right track,” he added. He said that revival of economy was a great achievement of the government. “Our exports have increased after many years. Stock Exchange surged 47,000 points,” he added.

Earlier, he also visited the residence of senior lawyer Abdul Hameed Cheema Advocate and condoled with him over the demise of his son Israrul Mustafa Cheema.