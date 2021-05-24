Two cops, photojournalist killed during operation in Katcha area

SUKKUR: Two policemen and a photo journalist were martyred, while eight others, including two Station House Officers, injured in a rocket attack on police armoured personnel carrier (APC) by the Katcha dacoits of Gharhi Tegho in district Shikarpur.

The Larkana Police carried out the operation in the Katcha areas of Shikarpur and Sukkur to demolish hideouts of Khero Teghani and Munir Misrani Jatoi, where the criminals attacked the police party with rocket fire, in which two policemen and a photojournalist of a local newspaper, identified as Haseeb Sheikh, who was also accompanying the police in the APC, were killed.

The martyred cops were identified as Munawwar Jatoi and Saeed Mahar. The operation was launched to recover six abducted persons, residents of Khanpur, from the Katcha area of Shikarpur.

SHO New Foujidari, and SHO Khanpur received injuries, while cops Sajjad Chandio, Asadullah Pahnwar and Imran Soomro were also among the injured. SSP Shikarpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi said the operation against the dacoits would continue till the recovery of the abducted persons. He said during the operation, four abductees, identified as Wahid Ali, Shoukat Sethar, Osama and Abid Golo were rescued, who were kidnapped by the dacoits on May 2, 2021. It is pertinent to mention that the deceased photojournalist was found at the top of the APC, trying to get the live coverage without any protective measures and was killed. In 2019, in the limits of the Katcha area of Shikarpur, DSP Rao Shafiullah, SHO Ghulam Mustafa Mirani, ASI Zulfiqar and Babar Shah were also killed during the operation against the dacoits.

Meanwhile, IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mahar said the sacrifices rendered by the police personnel to combat against the criminals, especially in the Katcha area of Gharhi Tegho, would not be forgetten. The IGP Sindh said the operation against the dacoits would be continued till the elimination of the criminals from the Katcha areas. DIGP Larkana Nasir Aftab Pathan paid rich tributes to the martyred cops.