Volunteers launch public library to benefit students

PESHAWAR: A group of young volunteers opened a public library in the main Landikotal Bazaar to revive and promote reading habits among students and common readers at large.

The library is in need of books, mats, bookshelves and other facilities to accommodate students and participants.

Earlier, the group had also launched study circle sessions where students and book lovers showed up on Sundays and discussed several topics but later the young volunteers decided to open a public library for the purpose to widen the scope of their positive activities.

Yousaf Baheer, a young poet and chief of the young volunteers group while sharing his views said that three months ago, he and his colleagues had conducted a study circle on how to create public awareness regarding the reading habit among the young students and after several such events, it was finally decided to launch a public library where many activities could be conducted.

“We are yet to have contact with local administration, public representatives, local elders and well-off people to extend help to the group in the shape of books, and other paraphernalia required for a modern day library including Wi-Fi facility, LED or plasma screen, bookshelves and solar panels. We want to provide digital facility to students for online classes and also want to get connected to online libraries,” he added.

Baheer said that the main objective behind their plan was to revive and promote reading habits among students and people in general.

He added that students had lost taste for reading books owing to excessive use of mobile phones and social media which, he said, most often being used not for fruitful and productive purposes.

Prof Tawab Shah Masroor, a local poet while giving remarks pointed out that opening a library was a commendable job and every possible assistance should be extended to the volunteers. He believed that such healthy activities in the area would help keep young students away from many negative and anti-social activities.