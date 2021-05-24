PTI govt stealing, renaming PML-N projects: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government had been stealing and renaming various projects in different sectors, which were initiated by Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif during their governments.

Addressing a press conference here, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that recently a briefing was given on e-learning programme in Lahore on the first working day after the Eid holidays. She said the programme was initiated by Shahbaz Sharif in 2014 and was completed in 2018.

She said under the programme, the Punjab government had digitalised the syllabi, from nursery class to grade 12, and now students could benefit from e-learning while sitting at their homes.

She said the Punjab government, while calling a meeting of the advertisement companies, directed them to submit advertisements of billions of rupees.

She said the PTI government was also planning to initiate e-learning, e-library and e-reforming of the Punjab province by re-branding the programmes of the Shahbaz Sharif government, initiated in 2014, only to mint billions of rupees in the name of advertisement etc. “The PTI government is depicting e-reforming of Punjab as e-reforming vision of Imran Khan, which should be a matter of shame for them,” she said.

Marriyum said the PTI government closed down 20 e-libraries, which were started by Shahbaz Sharif while levelling different allegations against them. “The only thing Imran Khan is doing is electronic frauds and electronic false claims,” she said and added that there were only e-10 million jobs and e-5 million houses.

She said it was the Shahbaz Sharif government which started programmes like e-internship and e-rozgar, which were now being re-branded and stolen by the PTI government.