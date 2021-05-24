Traumatised by bloody Israeli bombings: Gaza children ‘scared of dying’

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: When an Israeli air strike targeted an area her home in Gaza this month, 10-year-old Zeina Dabous frantically scribbled a note and slipped it under her mother’s pillow.

"Mummy, my love, I am very very scared. If we all die, put us in the same grave all together so I can stay in your arms," she wrote. "I want to wear my Eid clothes," she added, of the outfit she never got to wear for the Muslim celebration after violent Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave started on May 10.

The 11-day bloody bombing campaign was triggered after an Israeli police crackdown on worshippers at the east Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Though a ceasefire has since Friday halted the air raids, experts warn that children in the besieged coastal strip will likely carry the mental scars for years to come.

Psychologists say many are showing signs of depression, anxiety, behavioural disorders or irritability, and many are wetting their bed. At home in Gaza city just before the bombing stopped, Zeina said she was constantly petrified and barely sleeping. "They’re always bombing," she told AFP.

After a strike hit very close, "before sleeping I wrote a note in red pen to my mother and slipped it under the pillow because I was scared I would die," she said. Zeina is one of around a million children living in Gaza, according to the UN’s children agency UNICEF.

Israeli strikes on Gaza killed 248 Palestinians, including 66 children, and have wounded another 1,900 people, the Gaza health ministry says. Rockets and other fire from Gaza have claimed 12 lives in Israel, including one child and an Arab-Israeli teenager, an Israeli soldier, one Indian, and two Thai nationals, medics say. Some 357 people in Israel have been wounded. Israeli air strikes also pounded the densely populated enclave in 2008-2009, 2012 and 2014.

When the last war raged, Zeina was no older than four. "A whole generation of children has been ravaged by repeated conflicts," said Zeina’s grandfather, Saeed Dabous.

The charity Save the Children on Friday warned that children in Gaza would suffer for years to come. They "are suffering from fear and anxiety, a lack of sleep, and are displaying worrying signs of distress, such as constant shaking and bedwetting," it said.

In their grandfather’s home, Maysa Abu al-Awf, 22, held her two-year-old brother Ahmad on her lap and tried to comfort him after they lost two sisters and dozens of relatives in a devastating air strike. "I’m scared, I’m scared," Ahmed constantly repeated, a scab on his hand and stitches on his bare foot.

Maysa said that whenever he heard an explosion, he cried out. "I tell him, ‘don’t be scared, it’s just the sound of balloons popping’." After air strikes demolished their four-storey family home in Gaza city on Sunday last week, Maysa, little Ahmed and their sister Maram, who is seven, screamed for hours under the rubble before they were rescued. Their two sisters -- 20-year-old dentistry student Shaima and 17-year-old school pupil Rawan -- did not survive. Sitting beside her grandfather, Maram shook as she recounted being trapped under the rubble.