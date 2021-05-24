Police, soldiers killed in eastern Myanmar amid heavy fighting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yangon: Dozens of Myanmar security force members were killed on Sunday, rebel fighters said, after heavy fighting in the coup-hit country’s eastern fringe. Myanmar has been in chaos since the February putsch, as the military uses lethal force to crack down on dissent. The civilian death toll has climbed to at least 815 people, according to a local monitoring group.