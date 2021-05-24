Italian cable car accident kills 13 people

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rome: Thirteen people died and two children were seriously injured on Sunday when a cable car slammed into the side of a mountain in northern Italy, emergency services said. The toll could rise further from the accident in Stresa, a resort town on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Italy’s Piedmont region, the Alpine rescue service said on Twitter.