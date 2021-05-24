close
Mon May 24, 2021
May 24, 2021

France sees ‘risk of apartheid’ in Israel

May 24, 2021

Paris: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned on Sunday of the risk of "long-lasting apartheid" in Israel in the event the Palestinians fail to obtain their own state. Le Drian is one of the first senior French officials to use the term "apartheid" in reference to Israel, which has angrily denied any policy of racial discrimination.

The veteran politician made the remarks in an interview with RTL radio and Le Figaro newspaper in reference to the clashes between Jews and Arabs that erupted in several cities during the latest Israeli assault on Palestinians.

