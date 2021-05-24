Two die, four injured in road mishaps

Two people lost their lives and four others were injured in separate road mishaps in parts of the city on Sunday.

A man, who appeared to be in his 40s, died in a road accident Defence Housing Authority Phase I. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy. Police said he was yet to be identified and a case had been registered.

In another road accident near the Nasir Jump area in Korangi, a youth, who is yet to be identified, was killed after being hit by a speedy vehicle. The body was shifted to the JPMC. In the meantime, four people were injured after a car overturned due to high speed near the Awami Markaz on Sharea Faisal. The injured persons were rushed to the JPMC. They were identified as Syed Sibtain, Ainullah, Rafiullah and Arif.

Labourer dies,

A labourer died and another was injured in a mishap at an under-construction house in the Korangi area on Sunday. The incident took place near Korangi Crossing, police said, adding that during the construction, a pillar of the house collapsed on the two labourers, resulting in the death of 23-year-old Bilal while Shakeel, 25, was injured. The injured man’s condition was also said to be critical. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. Further investigations are under way.

Young man drowns

A young man drowned in the Lyari River on Sunday near the Old Golimar area. Police said the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Omar, son of Nadeem. He was a resident of the same area. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.