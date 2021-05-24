Miftah, Zubair dismiss economic success claimed by federal government

Slamming the federal government for the gross domestic product (GDP) figure, leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday termed it unrealistic, saying that the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) government had pushed 20 million people into poverty and Prime Minister Imran Khan had borrowed in just three years a half amount of the total loan borrowed by the country over a period of 70 years.

Addressing a press conference at the Muslim League House Karachi, former federal finance minister Miftah Ismail and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair alleged that Imran Khan had been running the country only to benefit his close friends.

“What will happen to the economy and jobs if there is no investment in the country?” asked Ismail, who is also the PML-N Sindh secretary-general. “When the PML-N government came, 75 million people were below the poverty line. We lifted 20 million people out of poverty,” he claimed. “But Imran Khan pushed 20 million people back into poverty.”

The former finance minister asserted that independent economists were predicting a decline in the incomes of Pakistanis this year as well. He lamented that during the PTI government, electricity prices had been increased by 60 per cent and the rupee devalued by 40 per cent.

He said 10 million children were forced to sleep hungry due to the economic policy of three ministers. Zubair said the federal government's economic figures were inaccurate and no one believed in them. In the current government, the foreign direct investment has decreased by 33 per cent,” he claimed. The former governor said that the PTI government had increased taxes and inflation. “If the economy is good, why has poverty not been reduced, new jobs not been created?” he asked.