New SOPs issued by Sindh government

The Sindh home department on the instructions of the government of Sindh has issued a new standard operating procedure (SOP) with further restrictions as the Covid-19 cases continue to increase in the province of Sindh.

The notification issued by the home department reads that a meeting of the provincial task force meeting was held on May 22 with the Sindh chief minister in chair.

The notification reads: “The Provincial Task Force observed the rise in positivity percentage of Covid tests conducted throughout the province specially in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur which indicates rise in cases. The Task Force discussed various ways and means to contain the disease. It was reiterated that compliance with the SOPs for Covid continues to remain a cornerstone measure for the control of disease spread.

“The medical experts suggested continued closure of some activities in view of rise in number of cases especially in Karachi, and also in Hyderabad. The Task Force also decided to issue strict warnings and advice for public to strictly follow SOPs on Covid control with warning that if the cases rise, the closure of many activities may have to be undertaken specially in areas with high positivity. It was also decided to increase the number of tests conducted so that proper positivity is reflected.”

Business timings

According to the notification, businesses timings shall be from 5am to 6pm in the province except for essential services, including petrol stations, standalone pharmacies and medical centres, vaccination centres, e-commerce and takeaways, municipal services, registered welfare organisations like Edhi, Chippa etc., call centres, cellular companies, internet service providers, govt essential services and offices, utility services, print and electronic media.

Bakeries and milk shops are allowed to operate till 12 midnight. Pharmacies inside the shopping malls and departmental stores shall also close at 6pm at par with the rest of businesses and shops in the shopping malls and superstores.

The notification reads: “Two days (Friday and Sunday) will be observed as closed days for businesses for the rest of the province except Hyderabad District where Fridays and Saturdays are declared closed days as per request of Commissioner, Hyderabad division.

“Public Transport with (inter-city, intra-city and inter-provincial) is permitted with 50% occupancy and strict SOPs adherence.”

Closed activities:

The notification reads that marriage halls, expo halls, sports facilities, indoor gyms, themes parks, arcade video games, etc. will remain closed but walking and jogging tracks will remain open with strict adherence to the Covid SOPs.

All the tourist spots such as Keenjhar Lake, picnic points, including beaches, recreational parks and beauty parlours will remain closed along with cinemas, theatres and shrines. All types of indoor and outdoor gatherings, including cultural, musical and religious programmes, will not be

allowed.

The notification reads: “Schools, colleges, and universities across the province shall remain closed for further two weeks or till the situation improves and positivity rate decreases or till further review by the Provincial Task Force.”

The notification also makes it mandatory upon all the manufacturing and selling units to ensure that their employees working within their premises have proper ventilated space with proper distancing all the times and proper washings on floors, and directions and banners on outside and entrance of the premises regarding the SOPs.

According to the notification, Karachi Division (especially District East and South), Hyderabad District (Qasimabad, Latifabad and Taluka Hyderabad City), and Sukkur city area are showing increased positivity and require more focus. The commissioners and deputy commissioners of these divisions are supposed to identify hot spots within their jurisdiction in consultation with the provincial health department and take adequate steps to stop unnecessary movements while ensuring provision of essential services within their respective area.

It has also been recommended that more strict measures be adopted to ensure compliance with the SOP and public awareness be created through local leaders and influential persons. According to the home department notification, these directions shall remain effective till further orders.