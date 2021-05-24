‘Sindh turned barren due to violation of Water Accord’

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that under the 1991 Water Accord, the provinces have to share water surpluses as well as shortages in accordance with the formula agreed on, but during the ongoing Kharif season, Sindh has been given up to 37.7 per centless water.

“As a matter of fact, water shortages should have been shared equally, but just to give favour to Punjab, they have been given more water,” he disclosed while addressing a news conference at the CM House on Sunday.

Shah said that in the 1991 accord, water distribution between the provinces was agreed upon a formula. He added that for every 10 days there is an allocation of water for every province. “In case of shortage or surplus of water, water is shared as per the agreed-upon formula.”

He said that under the accord, the Indus River System Authority was created to implement the agreement in true letter and spirit, but “it seems it has failed to do its job judiciously”. Sharing the data of the first 10-daily (May 1 to 10) of the Kharif season 2021, the CM said that the share of Punjab was 93.7 million acre-feet (maf), against which it was given 77.5 maf, which showed a shortage of 17.3 per cent.

The share of Sindh was 51.1 maf, against which it was given 33.3 maf, which showed a 35 per cent shortage, while Balochistan was given 20 per cent more water, he added.

Talking about the second 10-daily (May 11 to 20) distribution of water, he said that Punjab had a share of 100.8 maf, against which it was given 84.6 maf, which showed a 16 per cent shortage, while Sindh was given 38.4 maf against a share of 61.7 maf, which showed a 37.7 per cent shortage.

The chief executive said that under the water accord, shortages should have been shared by the provinces as per the agreed-upon formula, but Punjab has been given more water and Sindh has been turned barren. “This is an injustice with the people of Sindh, and I’ll be voicing my concerns on it,” he said, adding that he will also write to the prime minister on the issue.