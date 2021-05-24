Courts for minors

A rise in juvenile delinquency in Pakistan creates an urgent need for establishing separate juvenile courts. Many juvenile cases are held in regular criminal courts, and these children are treated as adult offenders. It is worth mentioning that session court judges are already overburdened with multiple criminal cases and operate under dismal conditions. Separate courts, with special training in child psychology and behaviour, will make it easy for judges to handle these cases more efficiently.

Although it was believed that separate juvenile courts across Pakistan will be established after the promulgation of the Juvenile Justice System Act 2018, no courts have been established to date. This law should be implemented and promoted by the authorities to improve the juvenile justice system. Children are the key to the better future of society and instead of penalising them, they ought to be rehabilitated. It is hoped that the authorities will look into this issue.

Ishl Tahseen

Islamabad