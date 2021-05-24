Kashmir Martyrs Day events held from London to Glasgow

LONDON: On the call of the Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK), UK, people have staged protests and held digital campaigns and programmes in various cities across the UK from London to Glasgow in connection with Kashmir Martyrs’ Day.

During Friday sermons in mosques across the UK, the killing of 70 unarmed Kashmiris by the Indian army on May 21, 1990 was strongly condemned, a press release said.

TeK UK launched a digital campaign to highlight the suffering of the people of Indian illegally-occupied Kashmir. The campaign was launched from outside the Indian High Commission London where demonstrators raised slogans including “Stop India’s Demographic Terrorism in Indian-occupied Kashmir; End Indian Colonisation of Kashmir; India criminalises Press Freedom in Kashmir; Hold India Accountable for War Crimes in Kashmir; and Release All Political Prisoners”.

TeK UK president Fahim Kayani said the digital van, public mobilisation in the shape of protests, seminars and rallies is very important to keep the cause for right to self-determination alive. “It is to expose the true face of the brutal Indian regime in front of the world,” Kayani said.

TeK-led protests and conferences were held in Reading, Bolton, Glasgow, Bradford, Birmingham, Oldham, Nelson and London.

While addressing protesters outside the Indian mission in Birmingham, Muhammad Ghalib, President of TeK Europe, Maulana Fazal Ahmed Qadri, Patron in Chief of All Parties International Kashmir Coordination Committee and Khawajah Muhammad Suleman, Director of Kashmir Information and Research Center Birmingham, said the sacrifices of Kashmiris will be not be forgotten and “we will continue raise our voices against illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.”

The four-member delegation led by Stuart Richardson, Secretary Geneneral of Stop the War Coalition participated in the protest outside the Indian mission in Birmingham and expressed his solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Stuart condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian army against Kashmiris.

While addressing the protesters in Glasgow, Syed Tufail Shah, patron-in-chief of TeK UK said: “Indian fascist regime is a threat not only to the existence of Kashmir but the whole world.”

TeK London President Raja Nazir Johar and senior vice president led Raja Abdul Qayyum the protest outside the Indian High Commission London. Chaudhry Yasin, TeK Nelson and England President Muhammad Yousaf, and TeK South Zone President led the protest in Nelson.

Nasser Ullah Naqshbandi organised an event in Bolton, Arif Kayani organised one in Reading, Shafiq ur Rehman led an event in Oldham, while Qamar Abbas held an event in Alumrock, Birmingham.