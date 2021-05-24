14 arrested after activists block McDonald’s depots

MANCHESTER: Police have arrested 14 people after animal rights activists blocked access to four McDonald’s distribution centres across the UK.

Animal Rebellion used vehicles and bamboo structures to prevent lorries from leaving depots in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood in Greater Manchester on Saturday. The group is demanding McDonald’s commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.

Hampshire Police said officers arrested eight people on suspicion of aggravated trespass in relation to the protest at an industrial estate off Houndmills Road in Basingstoke. The seven women and one man, whose ages range from 18 to 51, remain in custody. Chief inspector Matt Reeves said: “Everyone has the right to free speech and protest, however, officers will take necessary action against the few who deliberately choose to act outside the law.”