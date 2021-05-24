Altaf’s trial for ‘hate speech’ next year

LONDON: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Founder Altaf Hussain will go on trial in relation to alleged hate speech in January next year at the Kingston Crown Court.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has confirmed to The News that Hussain’s trial will start on January 31, 2022 and will last for about three weeks. The CPS confirmed the MQM founder’s trial has been postponed twice before due to the pandemic and Hussain’s own health issues.

Hussain’s last court appearance, virtually, was at the Old Bailey around a year ago. At that hearing, Hussain’s lawyer had applied for the complete dismissal of hate speech charges against him but his application was dismissed. The judge had ordered that the trial shall be held in July of last year and a jury will make a decision only.

Hussain’s lawyer says the MQM founder had made the speech in 2016 only for “political purposes” and did not encourage terrorism. The lawyer said his client did not mean to do anything violent including damage to properties or intimidations of opponents or any state institution or the media house.

Hussain, 67, was charged under the Terrorism Act 2006 on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007. The UK authorities launched the investigations into the matter after an FIR was lodged in Karachi naming the MQM founder as the “instigator”.