Hospitals briskly filling up with corona patients, warns Sindh CM

KARACHI: As Punjab saw declining cases of the coronavirus, the situation in Sindh was becoming more precarious, according to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who warned on Sunday that hospitals were rapidly approaching capacity, with some of them completely full.

In a media briefing, Shah described how infections spiked in the province during the extended Eid holidays, which aimed to reduce the precaution-averse public’s mobility to reduce the momentum of the third wave of Covid-19. The province’s test positivity ratio was above 8 per cent.

Karachi’s positivity rate rose above 13 per cent during the Eid holidays, he said, and on Friday over 2,000 cases were reported in Sindh. “This is a 30 per cent increase in the number of cases,” Shah said, explaining that the rising cases were because of violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the holidays.

Beds at major hospitals in Karachi were reaching their capacity, he warned, adding: “At this point in time we cannot afford any relaxations. This is a time of caution and we will take difficult decisions if we have to.” He said educational institutions — from nursery to universities — will remain closed until the situation in the province improves. Opening times markets and shops in the province will now be restricted to 6am to 6pm. The Education Ministry will take necessary measures to vaccinate all teachers. The other restrictions that are in place were previously announced.

In Punjab, the Covid situation appeared to be improving, with health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid crediting “strict adherence to SOPs” during Eid for the “comfortable situation” the province was in. Punjab’s positivity ratio was about 3 per cent as of Sunday. She also said the positivity rate in Rawalpindi had decreased to 0.5 per cent.

Rashid also said medical oxygen generators would be provided to all teaching hospitals of the province next month in view of the increasing demand for oxygen. She made the remarks while visiting the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU). The developments came as Pakistan recorded 74 Covid-related deaths and 3,084 infections in the 24-hour-period leading to Sunday. The latest infections raised the total to 900,552, while the death toll was 20,251. Active cases in Pakistan stood at 62,620.

There were 4,800 Covid patients admitted across the country, 536 of whom were on ventilators. Punjab continued to lead in ventilators occupancy, with Multan registering 67 per cent in use; Lahore 47 per cent; Bahawalpur 40 per cent and Peshawar 34 per cent.

Multan was also leading in oxygen beds occupancy at 59 per cent, followed by Swabi 45 per cent, Gujranwala 43 per cent and Peshawar 41 per cent.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told a private television channel that mass vaccinations are the only way to fight Covid and the government will further ramp up the vaccination drive to meet the target of 500,000 doses per day. He said the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country crossed five million.

He also urged the public to trust the AstraZeneca vaccine, which he said is not harmful. The Oxford vaccine is more suitable for developing countries as it can be stored in a normal fridge for six months, making it much easier to distribute. It is also cheaper to make, he added.