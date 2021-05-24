Tarin sees economy expanding by 5pc next fiscal year

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Finance minister Shaukat Tarin on Sunday said the 3.94 per cent GDP growth during the current year was calculated in a “transparent manner” and if things continued apace, the economy would grow by a rosy 5 per cent next year, as he parried attacks from the opposition who accused the government of “fudging the figures”.

Addressing a virtual press briefing, Tarin predicted that based on current trends, the economy would grow by 5 per cent in 2021-22 and 6 per cent during 2022-23. He was the most recent minister to defend the GDP growth figure, which the opposition called into question.

Over the past few days, government ministers and the opposition have stepped up their rhetoric as the government gears up to present its third federal budget next month, which will doubtlessly aim to continue its gains and rapid growth.

The minister credited the “prudent policies” of the incumbent government for the growth that was achieved despite tough International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditions, adding that the government’s focus had been on housing, agriculture and export sector that delivered these results.

Tarin said the government had identified 12 sectors and formulated short, medium and long term strategies to achieve inclusive, sustainable economic growth and social prosperity, with a special focus on housing, agriculture and the promotion of the export industry.

He said the development of these sectors would not only bring sustainability to the nation’s economy, but would help in achieving sustainable economic growth for the welfare of the common man.

The Covid-19 pandemic had effected global economies and it also had a negative impact on the national economy, he said, adding that the prudent polices of Prime Minister Imran Khan helped in steering the economy out of the crisis in a fair manner and put it on a path of sustainable economic development.

In order to fulfil fiscal requirements, the government had to initiate a programme with IMF and this time the fund introduced tough conditions, like an increase in tariff, exchange rate and interest rates that also influenced the national economy.

The minister said a well thought-out federal budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 would be presented at the start of next month, adding that the budget envisages provision of maximum relief to the common man in tax and electricity tariff, adding that no more tax burden would be put on those who are already paying tax.

He said innovative substitutes would be introduced to achieve revenue targets, by providing different incentives and facilities, in addition to broadening the tax base.

The minister said rising prices in food commodities was a global phenomenon, adding that a strategy was developed in order to provide maximum relief to the common man, particularly to protect them from inflationary shocks and taking some short-term steps like operations against hoarders to overcome the issue of artificial shortages of essential food commodities. In the long term, farmers would be facilitated to establish storage facilities to strengthen domestic strategic reserves in order to maintain the supply of food commodities and address the issue of hoarding and profiteering, he said.

Tarin said the second focus of the government was on economic growth, that would help enhance revenues and create employment opportunities, adding that the reliance on trickle-down effect to extend the gains of economic growth would be minimised according to the vision of the Prime Minister.

He said the government was taking various steps in order to provide opportunities of livelihood to the masses, like the provision of interest-free loans to farmers. He added that it was also paying special attention to the productivity sector to enhance the competitiveness of the local industry for promoting exports and reducing imports.

The minister said the increase in exports and reduction in imports would also help in producing “import substitutes” that would reduce the pressure on domestic foreign exchange reserves while reducing reliance on foreign debt and assistance.

There was an increasing trend in exports during the period under review, which needed to be further increased, he said, adding that remittances also witnessed a “sharp increase”, which was the result of “trust and love of overseas Pakistanis for Prime Minister Imran Khan”. He further said the government was taking steps for the development of the housing sector to fulfil the housing needs of the country, besides taking measures to enhance revenue collection to reduce fiscal deficit and ensure credit availability for the private sector.

The government was also working on improving the financial sector to encourage savings and to use available resources on social sector development. He said a planning exercise was under way to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth to benefit the poor and middle class for ensuring equal distribution of economic gains to all segments of society.

Replying to a question, the finance minister the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was revamped in order to make it an independent institution to get proper statistics for better policy interventions, adding that it was not functioning under the finance ministry.

To another question, the minister said all the conditions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) were met and expressed his optimism about the positive response from the forum to take the country out of the grey list. He said India was using its influence to put pressure on Pakistan, adding that government was also working to tackle with it.

About circular debt and subsidy, Tarin said a targeted subsidy would be provided to deserving segments of the society, saying there were 35 million household connections of electricity and out of the total, 29 million were provided subsidy which was “not justifiable”.