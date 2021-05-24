885,000 children to be administered polio vaccine

Rawalpindi: A five-day anti-polio drive would commence in the entire district on June 7 in which 885,400 children less than five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal told this agency, that COVID-19 Standard operating procedure (SOPs) would be followed in letter and spirit during the drive to ensure the safety of polio teams.

“During the campaign 2964 polio teams,396 area incharges, 204 medical officers, and allied hospitals, and tehsil headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign, adding the drive will also be utilized for creating awareness about Covid-19 preventive measures. 307 fix centres would also be set up to administer drops,” the CEO added.