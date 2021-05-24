CDA chairman inspects development work

Islamabad : Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed Sunday visited various parts of the federal capital to check development and rehabilitation work relating to parks, roads, water supply, sanitation and sewerage system.

The CDA chairman visited Srinagar Highway, Sector I-10 and steel market of I-10/3 to inspect the progress on various development and rehabilitation works.

During the visit, he directed to increase the number of garbage trolleys. He further issued orders to place waste bins along with water filtration plants. Deputy director general water was directed to ensure availability of water to the residents and proper functioning of filtration plants also be ensured.

The CDA chairman also inspected ongoing Nullah cleaning drive.

DG Civic Management was instructed to expedite the nullah cleaning works besides completion of works related to the connection of sewerage lines to the main trunk. During the inspection, the chairman expressed displeasure over non-resumption of carpeting works and directed the concerned formation that the same must be started immediately. The overall progress of various formations was found satisfactory, however, the chairman directed that the pace of works should continue and all-out efforts to be made to provide better services to the residents.