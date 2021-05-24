A look at statistics of PSL Karachi leg

KARACHI: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 Karachi-leg produced some thrilling cricket which kept the teams, followers and fans on the edge of their seats throughout the 14 matches.

The teams batting second won the first 13 matches before 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators became the first team to defend their total, turning the tables on Multan Sultans with a 22-run win on March 3.

The sixth edition has so far proved to be as competitive as the previous ones with four of the six sides tied at six points each heading to the Abu Dhabi-leg which will be played next month at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Defending champions Karachi Kings are at the top with six points from five matches (three wins, two defeats) due to their better net run-rate.

The 2017 champions Peshawar Zalmi occupy the second spot with as many points, wins and defeats as the Kings but an inferior net run-rate of 0.273 compared to Kings’ 0.697.

Islamabad United, the 2016 and 2018 champions, are third with three wins in four matches. Their net run-rate is 0.202.

Lahore Qalandars, the HBL PSL 2020 finalists, are in the fourth spot with three wins and a defeat from their four matches with a net run-rate of 0.085 and six points.

Multan Sultans are languishing in the fifth spot with two points from five matches (one win, four defeats) and a net run-rate of -0.244. The 2019 champions Quetta Gladiators are bottom-placed with a win and four defeats in five matches and a net run-rate of -0.936.

Most runs:

Three batters accumulated 200 runs or more in the Karachi-leg with Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan leading the run-getters table. The wicketkeeper-batsman, who has enjoyed a phenomenal run in T20s in the recent past, scored 297 runs at 59.40 at an impressive strike-rate of 140.09 in his five matches for the Sultans. Rizwan hit three half-centuries in the Karachi-leg.

Pakistan T20I captain and Kings batting mainstay Babar Azam scored 258 runs at 86. The right-hander maintained a strike-rate of 138.70 while registering three half-centuries in five games.

Babar’s opening partner Sharjeel Khan scored the only century of the Karachi-leg. The left-hander’s 200 runs in five innings were scored at a strike-rate of 170.94. He averaged 40 per innings.

The Babar-Sharjeel duo recorded the highest partnership of the Karachi-leg, scoring 176 runs against United.

Most wickets:

Zalmi’s fast bowler Saqib Mehmood was the highest wicket-taker of the Karachi-leg. The right-armer took 12 wickets in five matches at 12.08 and an impressive economy rate of 7.98. His best figures were three wickets for 12 runs.

Qalandars’ left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi snared nine wickets in four games at 12.55. Shaheen conceded a mere 7.06 runs per over. His best figures were three wickets for 14 runs.

Sultans’ pacer Shahnawaz Dhani collected nine wickets in four games in his debut HBL PSL season. Shahnawaz was a touch expensive with a 10.33 economy rate but kept taking wickets at regular intervals at 17.22. His best figures were three wickets for 44 runs.

Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz recorded the only four-wicket haul of the Karachi-leg. He took four wickets for 17 runs against United to spearhead his side’s convincing six-wicket victory.

Fielding and wicketkeeping:

Zalmi’s Tom-Kohler-Cadmore topped the fielders’ charts with five catches in four matches. His teammate Shoaib Malik took four catches. Faf du Plessis, Ben Cutting and Babar all took three catches each.

Kings’ wicketkeeper Joe Clarke took five catches, Qalandars’ Ben Dunk and Rizwan snared four catches each.