Afghanistan to host Pakistan before T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Afghanistan could host Pakistan for a white-ball series in the UAE in August and September this year ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is likely to be shifted to the UAE owing to the dire Covid-19 situation in India.

The boards of both sides are discussing the series, which is likely to comprise three ODIs and as many T20Is. Babar Azam’s side is currently scheduled to tour England and West Indies in July and August.

The two teams have met each other on 5 occasions – four ODIs and one T20I. The men in green emerged victorious in all games.