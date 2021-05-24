PCB tightens Covid protocols for PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has placed strict COVID-19 protocols for local players and officials for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six.

The participants reporting from other cities in Lahore and Karachi have been asked not to use public transport. Players will be brought to hotels on PCB vehicles from all cities where the drivers were tested for Covid-19.

Vehicles carrying players, coaches and support staff will not be allowed to stop anywhere along the way.

Meanwhile, participants have started sending their first Covid-19 test reports to the franchises and they have been informed regarding new Covid-19 protocols.

If any participants were caught violating the rules, they would be immediately separated from the teams.

Players will enter bio-secure bubble on Monday (today) after which their second Covid-19 tests will be conducted. Teams will depart for Abu Dhabi via a chartered plane on May 26.