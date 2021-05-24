Archery programme ends

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The level-1 Archery Programme for beginners and professionals concluded here the other day.
The course was held under the auspices of Sindh Archery Association. The purpose of the course was to train young archers on modern lines. The course was organised by the Quaid-e-Azam Archery Development Welfare Association. Qualified coach Hassan Abdullah conducted the course.