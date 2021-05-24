Qalandars confirm Rashid’s availability

LAHORE: The management of Lahore Qalandars has confirmed the availability of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan for the remainder of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 matches in Abu Dhabi.

Rashid played two matches of the 6th edition in Karachi but had to leave the team to join his national team.

His availability will help Lahore Qalandar fill the void after Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hassan pulled out.

Qalandars COO Sameen Rana expressed his delight over the return of Rashid to Qalandars’ dugout. “This is a great news. Rashid is one of the best T20 cricketers in the world and his presence will strengthen the Qalandars,” Rana said.

Rashid said that he is looking forward to entertaining the crowd in PSL and help Lahore Qalandars lift the trophy.

“I am excited to be back with Lahore Qalandars. I had a couple of good games with them earlier and the team went off to a good start. I am hopeful to help them continue the momentum,” Rashid said.