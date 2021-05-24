close
Mon May 24, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2021

Archery programme ends

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
May 24, 2021

KARACHI: The level-1 Archery Programme for beginners and professionals concluded here the other day.

The course was held under the auspices of Sindh Archery Association. The purpose of the course was to train young archers on modern lines. The course was organised by the Quaid-e-Azam Archery Development Welfare Association. Qualified coach Hassan Abdullah conducted the course.

