For teachers

One of the sectors that have been badly hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic is the education sector. It is good to note that the authorities have taken some steps to keep the education sector running. The government has decided to vaccinate teachers on a priority basis. This laudable decision is likely to help the authorities reopen education institutions. However, it is important to mention that the deadline (June 5) set by the government is too strict. Also, the government needs to prepare a complete list of government and private school teachers. It must also pay attention to the fact that schools and colleges also have non-teaching staff. These people should also be vaccinated so that education institutions can be reopened. This year the government has decided to conduct the annual examinations. The vaccination of teachers has become crucial for ensuring the wellbeing of students and teachers. For now, the government should vaccinate those teachers who will perform the duties of invigilators and examiners on an urgent basis. This phase-wise vaccination programme will allow the vaccination of all teachers in a timely manner.

Javed Ahmed Shaikh

Kandhkot