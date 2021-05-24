Back to schools?

Education institutions have suffered a lot during the ever-evolving Covid-19 pandemic. Thousands of schools and private coaching centres have permanently closed their doors due to financial constraints. The government’s indifferent attitude towards this sector speaks a lot about its priorities. On the other hand, children of the elite, who have been ruling our country, have access to well-equipped online infrastructure. The pandemic hasn’t really affected their studies. It seems that our rulers don’t care about those people who don’t have enough means to keep up with online classes. Almost every education institution follows strict SOPs to ensure the safety of students.

Despite the fact that they followed SOPs strictly, they were closed for an indefinite period without any consultation with stakeholders. The government should also look into the fact that the education sector can become a great platform to spread awareness about Covid-19.

Abdur Rehman

Lahore