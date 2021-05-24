Exorbitant fee

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A Sukkur-based testing agency is accepting applications for jobs in various government departments. The testing service is a credible organisation and has been conducting tests for different posts for many years now. However, this time, it has raised the fee of the application form to Rs700. If a person applies to more than two positions, s/he will have to pay a huge amount. Pakistan is a poor country, and many people don’t have enough means to afford application fees. This testing agency is privately run. There are other government-run testing services which charge between Rs300 and Rs500 per application form.
The Sindh government should have a look into this issue. Unemployed people cannot meet this expense.
Rasheed Mangrio
Hyderabad