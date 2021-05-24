Dealing with Covid-19

It has been more than a year since Covid-19 wreaked havoc across the world and Pakistan still doesn’t have a strong administrative policy to deal with the virus. The government should have allowed a team of medical experts to take decisions regarding the opening and closure of businesses. Whenever a new variant enters our country, we take at least two weeks to either stop flights to and from the countries with the worst Covid-19 situation or screen passengers who travelled from affected countries. We know that at education institutions, where a majority of people are not vaccinated, the spread of Covid-19 is quite quick. Still, we keep reopening schools time after time without paying attention to the fact that students can easily carry the virus with them to their homes. Then, when we closed them, we didn’t do anything to help them financially. On the other hand, most of our clerics don’t follow social distancing in mosques. We do not telecast the conditions of critically ill patients in our country, who are often seen gasping for air. We haven’t done anything to make our markets, offices, schools and other places properly ventilated. Whenever there is a rise in coronavirus cases, the debate on the lockdown vs no lockdown topic starts. The authorities don’t identify places where the spread of the virus is greater. All places are dealt with in the same manner. No one sees whether a place is badly ventilated. Even though we have received the vaccine, the current vaccination rate is still not satisfactory. The authorities haven’t done anything to manage huge crowds outside vaccination centres where people are at great risk of getting exposed to the virus. We have not ordered life-saving ECMO machines.

It is time the government allowed medical experts to take decisions when it comes to handling Covid-19. There is hardly any family which has not lost a member to Covid-19 or which has not seen a loved one battling this virus and miraculously surviving it.

M Shaikh

Islamabad