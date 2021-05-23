FM hails Pakistan’s enlistment in Amazon’s sellers list

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday appreciated the country’s diplomatic team in the US as e-commerce conglomerate Amazon for adding Pakistan in its sellers’ list.

Reports said Pakistan has been added in the list of registered companies to sell products on Amazon that empowering businesses and individuals to sell products online. Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is currently visiting US to attend the United Nations’ General Assembly’s emergency session on Palestinian situation, took Twitter to hail the country’s diplomatic team working in the US that has been working on the project to enlist Pakistan as registered seller at Amazon. He termed, “The Los Angeles team has forged new areas and opportunities for Pakistan in the global business arena with the support of Pakistan Embassy in Washington and country’s vibrant leadership”.