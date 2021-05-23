Firdous urges people to get vaccinated

GUJRANWALA: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab for Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan visited Gujranwala Saturday and inaugurated a Coronavirus vaccination center for media representatives at District Council Hall.

Talking to journalists, she said the Punjab government was speeding up vaccination process to eradicate the virus, and for frontline workers the inoculation was in full swing. “So far 1,749,650 citizens have been administered with vaccine across the province and more people should get vaccine so that we can rid of the pandemic and return to normal life,” she added.

She said some negative-minded persons were criticising the government over COVID-19 issue only for their political motives. She said the issue of Jahangir Tareen had been solved by the PTI seniors and now our party's main battle is against inflation, unemployment and COVID-19, adding that the corrupt elements were trying to divert the government attention by negative tactics. “Their plans have been failed and our government is successfully pursuing the agenda for economic stability in the country,” she added.

Firdous further said Shehbaz Sharif had been trying to flee the country but his escape would be damaging for the homeland alleging that he had robbed the people. She said Imran Khan had become saviour of nation and his war against mafias would continue till achieving the goals.