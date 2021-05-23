Expressway fencing to complete by June end

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will complete fencing of the Islamabad Expressway from Faizabad to Koral Interchange by end of June.

A meeting was held at the CDA Headquarters here on Saturday to review the fencing process on the expressway.

It was clarified in the meeting that fencing on both sides would be completed by June 30 this year. All cemeteries on the expressway will also be fenced. So far, work on 12 kilometers has been completed. Fencing is also being put up in other areas to prevent encroachments. Margallah hills areas are also being fenced and work has started from Noorpur Shahan.

Member engineering informed the meeting about the ongoing work on Margallah Road. The meeting was informed that the terminal point of D-12 section where an overpass would be constructed at the cemetery would be finalized within two weeks.