Sindh’s COVID restrictions to stay in place for two more weeks

KARACHI: On the recommendations of the provincial task force on COVID-19, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that the coronavirus restrictions will stay in place for two more weeks due to the rise in the number of infection cases observed after Eidul Fitr.

The provincial government has also decided to keep educational institutions closed until the COVID-19 situation improves, while beaches, amusement parks and other recreational places will also remain closed for another fortnight.

The decision to maintain the pandemic-related restrictions was taken in the task force’s meeting, which was chaired by Shah and attended by provincial ministers and secretaries, health and infectious diseases experts, and representatives from WHO, the military and paramilitary forces.

Keeping in view the rising trend of new cases and increasing death rate, it was decided to continue the ongoing restrictions for the next two weeks with strict standard operating procedures all over Sindh.

The meeting was told that a record 24,299 tests were conducted on May 21, resulting in 2,136 positive cases, constituting 8.8 per cent detection rate, while 22 infected patients died the same day, which was termed a dangerous trend.

It was disclosed that 17,197 travellers had landed at the Karachi airport between May 5 and 21, and their rapid antigen tests were conducted then and there, resulting in 38, or 0.22 per cent, of them turning out to be positive.

Reviewing the post-Eid scenario, it was revealed that on Eid Day — May 13 — 1,232 positive cases were reported, and the number saw an abnormal increase to 2,136 on May 21.

The meeting was told that during one week between May 15 to 21, the number of cases in Karachi’s District East had shown a 27 per cent detection rate, District South 15 per cent, District Central 13 per cent, and the Korangi, West and Malir districts 10 per cent, while Hyderabad and Dadu had shown an 11 per cent detection rate.

The CM was told that during the past 30 days, 232 COVID patients had died, of them 164, or 71 per cent, in hospitals on ventilators and 42, or 18 per cent, off ventilators, while 26, or 11 per cent, died in their homes.

The CM said Sindh had reported 154 deaths stemming from COVID-19 in April, but 232 deaths had already been reported in three weeks of the current month. “It means the situation is worsening.”