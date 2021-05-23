Higher inflationary figures: Pakistan’s economy ballooned by 14.8 pc in outgoing fiscal 2020-21

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan’s economy in nominal terms has ballooned by Rs 6.1 trillion or 14.8 percent in the outgoing fiscal year 2020-21 compared to the last fiscal year mainly because of higher inflationary figures.

Pakistan’s GDP at current market prices has been computed at Rs 47,409 billion for 2020-21 against Rs 41,556 billion for the same period of the previous fiscal year 2019-20, registering an upsurge by 14.8 percent. The country’s nominal growth and deflator stands at 14.2 percent, including average inflation of 9.8 percent, real GDP growth at 4 percent and conversion rate of 0.5 percent so higher deflator contributed for ballooning the nominal size of the economy in rupee terms.

On other hand in dollar terms, Pakistan’s GDP size increased from $263 billion in 2019-20 to $296 billion whereas it went up by $33 billion in current fiscal 2020-21.

The exchange rate appreciation helped the government to jack up the size of the economy in dollar terms by $33 billion in any financial year. The exchange rate improved so it decreased the public debt as well as improved GDP size in dollar terms. The CPI based inflation has again rebounded and crossed double digit mark for April 2021 mainly because of higher food prices. The CPI stood at over 11 percent for April 2021 but overall the government took an average of 9.8 percent of CPI based inflation for the purpose of National Accounts Committee meeting.