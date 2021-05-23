440 kanals of state land retrieved

LAHORE: A crackdown against the land mafia is in full swing, 440 kanals of state land of the Cooperative Department worth billions of rupees at Moza Jalalpura near Defense Lahore was retrieved.

The cooperative department has taken control of relinquished lands. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar termed the land mafia a menace and made it clear that indiscriminate operation against such element would continue.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dream of transparent Pakistan was being materialised.