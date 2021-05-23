close
Sun May 23, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

Man killed in Bajaur bomb blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

KHAR: A man was killed when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Saparay Targhao area in Barang tehsil in Bajaur tribal district on Saturday.

Local sources said that unidentified miscreants had planted a remote-controlled bomb in Saparay Targhao area that exploded with a big bang. As a result, a man identified as Naseer Khan sustained critical injuries in the explosion. The injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar where he succumbed to injuries.

No individual or militant group has claimed responsibility for the subversive act.

This was the fourth bomb explosion during the last two months. A tribal elder had killed and two other persons had sustained injuries in those explosions.

