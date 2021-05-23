To avoid accidents: Reducing motorbikes speed to 30km per hour stressed

LAHORE: The Global Road Safety week closing ceremony was organised at the Governor’s House here by the Punjab Emergency Service, in collaboration with the World Health Organisation, to highlight the importance of road safety by reducing the speed of motorbike to 30km per hour for saving lives and reducing serious injuries on roads.

The joint effort was in line with the WHO Strategic Pillars of Road Safety to meet the UN Global Road Safety Targets 2030. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Country Head WHO Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunaranthna, rescue officers from rescue headquarters, academy, regional emergency officers, and the WHO officers participated in the event.

In his video message, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar appreciated the efforts of the Punjab Emergency Service to provide timely response to road traffic victims and rescuing 2.8 million victims of road traffic crashes and providing a sense of safety to the citizen of Punjab.

He also emphasised reducing the speed of motorbikes and ensure the wearing of a helmet to make travel safe and reduce the number of road accidents.