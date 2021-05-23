Dental technician accused of raping girl arrested

HARIPUR: The police on Saturday arrested a local dental technician on charges of committing rape of a teenage girl along with his colleague.

The court has granted two days physical remand of the accused to investigation staff, police said.

Officials of the Saddar Police Station quoted a 17 years old girl from a remote village of Serai-Naimat Khan as saying that she had visited a local private dental clinic for treatment of her dental problem. She added that a dental technician, who introduced himself as Dr Waqas, examined and started treatment of her teeth and noted her contact number.

The technician, according to the complainant, used to talk to her off and on for inquiring about dental health but also continued insisting her on becoming his girlfriend.

On the night of May 18, when she was attending the marriage ceremony of one of her relatives, Waqas contacted her by phone at around 10pm asking her to see him as he was waiting outside the home.

The moment she stepped out of her relatives’ home, Waqas, who was accompanied by one of her colleagues namely Bilal, also a dental technician, who both forcibly put her in a high roof van at gun- point and took her to a room at the circular road where they raped her. The complainant said that the accused dropped her near the same house from where they had kidnapped her at around 4 am and threatened her of dire consequences.

Meanwhile, the police registered FIR against the two accused under sections 365 and 376/34 of the PPC and arrested Waqas.

Also, the court of judicial magistrate allowed two days physical remand of the arrested accused to investigation staff on Saturday while Bilal obtained bail before arrest from the local court.

The police said that the high roof van and a pistol used during the criminal activity have been recovered from the accused.