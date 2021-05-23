Sherpao says PTI has failed to deliver

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government could not deliver on its pledges despite the passage of three years.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was now deceiving the nation by saying that mafias were responsible for looting the national exchequer.

“We want to tell Imran Khan that he is surrounded by mafias that are responsible for the sugar, petrol and flour crises,” he added.

On the occasion, Malik Zaman Masozai, Mohabat Khan, Nawab Khan Ali Sherzai, Malik Hekmat Shah, Malik Latif Masozai, Malik Rahmat Gul, Malik Essa Khan, Malik Muhammada Khan, Malik Zamurd Khan, and Malik Hukam Khan hailing from Kurram district announced joining the QWP along with scores of supporters.

They were previously associated with the Pakistan People’s Party. They reposed confidence in the QWP leadership and vowed to work for strengthening the party in Kurram tribal district. The QWP leaders offered them party caps and assured them that the party leadership would spare no effort to highlight the issues being faced by the residents of Kurram district.

Aftab Sherpao demanded a probe into the report of the Auditor General of Pakistan about the alleged irregularities in the funds meant for the COVID-19 patients.

He condemned the atrocities of Israel against the people of Palestine. He said that innocent Palestinian women and children were martyred in the air strikes conducted by the Israeli forces.

He said though the Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had passed a resolution condemning the Israeli attack on Palestine, the Muslim countries should come up with a joint strategy to find a permanent solution to this issue.

The QWP leader extended felicitations to China on marking 70 years of diplomatic relations with Pakistan. He said that China had always extended support to Pakistan whenever the country needed help.

Aftab Sherpao asked the federal government to honour the pledges made with the tribal people at the time of merging the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The tribal people rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the restoration of peace therefore the government must take steps to mitigate their sufferings,” he demanded, urging the government to release the promised funds so that uplift activities could take place in the ex-Fata.

He recalled that the government had pledged to release Rs100 annually for 10 years for the development of the merged districts.

Demanding a fresh census, he urged the government to release the promised funds to tribal districts under National Finance Commission Award to rebuild the damaged infrastructure and launch new development schemes in the neglected areas.

About the rising inflation, Aftab Sherpao said the government could not take action against the sugar, flour and petrol mafias.

He said the poor people were reeling from the effects of backbreaking price-hike.

He reiterated the demand for holding fresh elections in the country, saying that the people should be allowed to elect their true representatives without the interference from the ‘outsiders’.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement would exert pressure on the government as the people wanted to see an end to this government.